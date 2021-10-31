LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 216.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in KBR by 17.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 2.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in KBR during the second quarter valued at $3,481,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at $1,344,000. Finally, 40 North Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at $77,356,000.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of KBR stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.83 and a beta of 1.31.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.