LPL Financial LLC Lowers Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,272 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSQ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 50.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 44.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 36.2% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period.

PSQ opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $17.10.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

