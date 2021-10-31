LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Cara Therapeutics worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $28,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $54,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,028 shares of company stock valued at $551,998. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of CARA opened at $16.83 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $843.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

