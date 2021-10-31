LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT Raised to $226.00 at Morgan Stanley

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $226.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LPLA. cut their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.85.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $164.02 on Friday. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $176.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,875,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.