LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $428.31

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 428.31 ($5.60) and traded as high as GBX 451 ($5.89). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 442 ($5.77), with a volume of 6,842 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 452.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 429.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £464.80 million and a P/E ratio of 12.35.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.