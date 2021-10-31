LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LTC traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $31.86. 1,014,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,503. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.96. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LTC. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LTC Properties stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of LTC Properties worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

