Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Up to $35.48

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 35.48, but opened at 37.60. Lucid Group shares last traded at 38.72, with a volume of 1,498,924 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LCID. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is 23.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,975,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,180,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,615,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,459,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

