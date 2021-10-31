Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Up to $35.48

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 35.48, but opened at 37.60. Lucid Group shares last traded at 38.72, with a volume of 1,498,924 shares.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on LCID. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
The business’s 50-day moving average is 23.45.
About Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
