Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Short Interest Down 56.5% in October

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the September 30th total of 32,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of LFT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. 121,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,734. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 57.28, a quick ratio of 57.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 41.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 103,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lument Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

