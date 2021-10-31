Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to post $8.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.45 million and the lowest is $8.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $31.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.10 million to $32.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $46.50 million, with estimates ranging from $43.50 million to $49.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Luminar Technologies.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter worth $73,317,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth $65,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,984,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 30,570.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,502,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,951 shares in the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAZR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,289. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $47.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.