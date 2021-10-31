Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to announce ($1.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.02). Lumos Pharma reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 604.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.72) to ($3.77). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 10,000 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $111,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 31,000 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $246,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 215,544 shares of company stock worth $1,949,463. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Lumos Pharma by 34.0% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lumos Pharma by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lumos Pharma by 7.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

LUMO opened at $9.41 on Thursday. Lumos Pharma has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $78.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

