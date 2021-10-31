Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.60.

LUMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.41. 6,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,541. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a market cap of $78.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumos Pharma news, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $246,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 37,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $362,124.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 215,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,463 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,586,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 38.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

