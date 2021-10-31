Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LUNMF. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.45.

LUNMF stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.82. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 13.98%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

