Lundin Mining’s (LUN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$14.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an underperform rating and set a C$15.30 target price (down from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.96.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$10.77 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$7.73 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 10.2997732 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

