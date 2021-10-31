Luokung Technology (LKCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKCO opened at $1.23 on Friday. Luokung Technology has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Luokung Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) by 321.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Luokung Technology were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination.

