M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.02 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M/I Homes in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.78. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.94 EPS.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $57.26 on Friday. M/I Homes has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in M/I Homes during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in M/I Homes during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in M/I Homes during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in M/I Homes by 284.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.