Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 4,473 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $7,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 75.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,859,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $652,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $120.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $125.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.71 and a 200-day moving average of $117.52.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.