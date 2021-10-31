Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 2,761 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $1,209,778.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,777.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $173.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.05 and its 200 day moving average is $144.14. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -106.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESTC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.37.

Elastic Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.