Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 51,735 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1,164.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,735 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 136.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 20.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 384,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,330,000 after acquiring an additional 64,070 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 17.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 260,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after acquiring an additional 38,375 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,068,000 after buying an additional 1,394,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris stock opened at $140.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 1.17. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $140.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,766,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,013 shares of company stock worth $12,091,658. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho started coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.44.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.