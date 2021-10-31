Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,997 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $558,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,300,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 44,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,653,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,625 shares of company stock worth $1,879,833. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALLY opened at $47.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.