Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Kilroy Realty worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.35. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

