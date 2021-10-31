Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 47.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,571 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $135.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.39 and a 52 week high of $138.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.53.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $6,155,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,865,451. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $255,233.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,916 shares of company stock worth $37,267,526 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

