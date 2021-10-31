Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 225,221 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 849.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,221 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 644,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 285,688 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,632,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,109,000 after acquiring an additional 68,358 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 105.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 398,548 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 30.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.62.

NYSE:SU opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.91%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

