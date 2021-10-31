Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGY. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Financial upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.54.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 33.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 20,693 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $39,996,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 174.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 686,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after buying an additional 436,732 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

