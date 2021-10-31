MAINZ BIOMED B.V. Prices IPO at $4.00-$6.00 Per Share (MYNZ)

MAINZ BIOMED B.V. (MYNZ) is planning to raise $10 million in an IPO on Thursday, November 4th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 2,000,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, MAINZ BIOMED B.V. generated $740,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $510,000. The company has a market cap of $58.6 million.

Boustead Securities served as the underwriter for the IPO.

MAINZ BIOMED B.V. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company formed in 2021 to acquire PharmGenomics GmbH (“PharmGenomics“) with the purpose of commercializing their product portfolio in Europe and the United States. PharmGenomics has developed several IVD tests for the European market since it was founded in 2008. Our portfolio includes ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer (“CRC”) screening stool DNA (“deoxyribonucleic acid”) test licensed from ColoAlert AS and sold in Europe and PancAlert, a product candidate in an early stage of research for a pancreatic cancer screening test based on Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (“PCR”)-based multiplex detection of molecular genetic biomarkers in stool samples. CRC refers to malignant tumors in the colon or rectum. These tumors usually develop from benign polyps which, over time degenerate and become cancerous. Because of the high survival rates in case of early detection, regular and accurate screening is essential. According to the American Cancer Society, CRC is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer but the second leading cause of cancer death in the world. Industry Arc forecasts that the CRC diagnostic and therapeutic markets will be $31.2 billion in 2025, up from $26.2 billion in 2019. ____________ “.

MAINZ BIOMED B.V. was founded in 2008 and has 22 employees. The company is located at Robert Koch Strasse 50 55129 Mainz Germany and can be reached via phone at 0049 6131 5542860.

