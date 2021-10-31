Malcolm Norris Purchases 480,000 Shares of Sunstone Metals Limited (ASX:STM) Stock

Sunstone Metals Limited (ASX:STM) insider Malcolm Norris bought 480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,760.00 ($21,257.14).
The company has a quick ratio of 23.69, a current ratio of 23.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Sunstone Metals Company Profile
Featured Article: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.