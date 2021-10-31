Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MBUU. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

MBUU stock opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Malibu Boats by 383.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

