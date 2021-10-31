Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, an increase of 116.3% from the September 30th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MHTX stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Manhattan Scientifics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc focuses on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. The firm operates as a technology incubator that seeks to acquire, develop and commercialize life-enhancing technologies in various fields. It also focuses on identifying emerging technologies through strategic alliances with scientific laboratories, educational institutions, scientists and leaders in industry and government.

