MAP Protocol Price Reaches $0.0413 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 41.5% higher against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $46.16 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00068938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00072712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00099796 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,706.31 or 1.00422671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,190.33 or 0.06931804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00023128 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

