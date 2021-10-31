Markel (MKL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Markel (NYSE:MKL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $12.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, analysts expect Markel to post $58 EPS for the current fiscal year and $73 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,313.13 on Friday. Markel has a 1-year low of $913.04 and a 1-year high of $1,343.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,256.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,228.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,812 shares of company stock worth $6,267,661. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Markel stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Markel worth $50,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

