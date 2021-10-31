Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 332.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,671 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,154 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,083,000 after acquiring an additional 643,899 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Marriott International by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,169,000 after acquiring an additional 508,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR opened at $160.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.96 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $162.31.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.07.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.