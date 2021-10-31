Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,614 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5,670.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 34.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $37.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The company’s revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

