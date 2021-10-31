Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 42,980 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 41,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 300,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after buying an additional 31,361 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 454,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of PEAK opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.