Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 199,761 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $147.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.41 and a twelve month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 55.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

