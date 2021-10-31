Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,176 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after buying an additional 2,970,483 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $776,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,577 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,730,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,318,000 after purchasing an additional 477,588 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,060,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HES. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.07 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.93.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

