Marshall Wace LLP Sells 64,440 Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.33% of BeyondSpring worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 10.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 88.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 16.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 10.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BYSI shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeyondSpring currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of BYSI opened at $13.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $540.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.13. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

BeyondSpring Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

