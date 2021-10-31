Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.21.

NYSE MAS opened at $65.55 on Thursday. Masco has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 627.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 256.3% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

