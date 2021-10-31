Masco (NYSE:MAS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.21.

NYSE MAS opened at $65.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average of $60.21. Masco has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masco will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at $119,538,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Masco by 7,852.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,434 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 114.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,619,000 after acquiring an additional 960,330 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Masco by 4.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,705,000 after acquiring an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Masco by 123.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,279,000 after acquiring an additional 670,115 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

