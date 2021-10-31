Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Masimo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

MASI stock opened at $283.54 on Friday. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $294.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.91. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Masimo by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,162,196,000 after purchasing an additional 763,064 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Masimo by 16,650.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,468,000 after purchasing an additional 563,611 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Masimo by 2,214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,884,000 after purchasing an additional 267,892 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Masimo by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after purchasing an additional 231,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Masimo by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,059,000 after purchasing an additional 197,914 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $8,714,103.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

