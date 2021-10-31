Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $430.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $453.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.16% from the company’s current price.

MA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.59.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA opened at $335.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $331.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 315,904 shares of company stock worth $114,951,877 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 29.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Mastercard by 139.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 601,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,022,000 after purchasing an additional 350,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $2,401,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.