MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Raised to $55.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.20.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MXL stock opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.50. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $1,484,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 985,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,748,095.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $661,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and have sold 189,636 shares worth $9,576,193. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 151,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,948,000 after purchasing an additional 83,812 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.