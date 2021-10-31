Mayville Engineering (MEC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Mayville Engineering to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Mayville Engineering has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.46 million. On average, analysts expect Mayville Engineering to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MEC opened at $17.76 on Friday. Mayville Engineering has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $363.72 million, a PE ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

