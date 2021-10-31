McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Guggenheim

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MCD. Truist boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.97.

Shares of MCD opened at $245.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $183.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.11. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 94.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

