MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Holdings Lowered by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 237,887 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of MDU Resources Group worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,971,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,997,000 after purchasing an additional 872,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,304,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,332,000 after purchasing an additional 576,903 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 872,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,344,000 after purchasing an additional 455,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 492,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 320,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

