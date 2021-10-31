MDxHEALTH SA (MDXH) to Raise $51 Million in IPO

MDxHEALTH SA (MDXH) is planning to raise $51 million in an IPO on Thursday, November 4th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 3,800,000 shares at $13.46 per share.

In the last 12 months, MDxHEALTH SA generated $19.3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $28.3 million.

Piper Sandler, Oppenheimer & Co., BTIG and KBC Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

MDxHEALTH SA provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(This is NOT an IPO. This is an uplift to the NASDAQ from the Euronext Brussels.) (Note: MDxHealth SA describes this offering as “our IPO of American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) in the United States. We are offering 3,750,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) through the underwriters named in this prospectus, assuming a sale price of $13.46 per ADS, the closing price of our ordinary shares on the Euronext Brussels on Oct. 27, 2021. Each ADS represents 10 ordinary shares.”) We are a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company committed to providing non-invasive, clinically actionable and cost-effective urologic solutions to improve patient care. Our novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions, SelectMDx and ConfirmMDx, provide physicians with a clear clinical pathway to accurately identify clinically significant prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. Our unique approach combines advanced clinical modeling with genomic data to provide each patient with a personalized cancer risk profile, which provides more accurate and actionable information than standard risk factors (e.g., Prostate Specific Antigen (“PSA”), digital rectal exam (“DRE”), age) used by clinicians. Our lead products address men at risk for developing prostate cancer, but in addition, we are actively developing testing solutions to help with the management of men diagnosed with prostate cancer, with the goal to provide our clients with a menu of tools spanning the continuum of prostate cancer diagnosis and care. Our expertise in precision diagnostics and our portfolio of novel biomarkers for diagnostic, prognostic and predictive molecular assays supports our active pipeline of new testing solutions for prostate and other urologic diseases. Prostate cancer is presently the most common, and second deadliest, form of cancer in men. Approximately 25 million PSA tests are performed each year, and over 15% of these reveal heightened PSA levels, leading to an estimated pool of over three million undiagnosed men informed each year of their heightened risk for prostate cancer based on elevated PSA test results. Other than repeated invasive needle biopsy procedures, these symptomatic men and their clinicians have limited tools to manage their cancer risk. “.

MDxHEALTH SA was founded in 2003 and has employees. The company is located at CAP Business Center Zone Industrielle des Hauts-Sarts 4040 Herstal, Belgium and can be reached via phone at +32 4 257 70 21.

