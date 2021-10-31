MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $37,151.98 and approximately $68.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00040301 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars.

