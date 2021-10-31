Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Short Interest Update

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 69.7% from the September 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several brokerages have commented on MRCY. TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $51.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,883. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $250.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2,438.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 934,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 898,142 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,116,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,575,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 318.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 442,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,297,000 after acquiring an additional 337,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.