Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.070-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.07-2.22 EPS.

Shares of MMSI stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $67.26. 477,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,157. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $48.58 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

MMSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.25.

In related news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Merit Medical Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Merit Medical Systems worth $15,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.