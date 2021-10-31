Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.070-$2.220 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.07-2.22 EPS.

MMSI opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $48.58 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

In other news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 113,956 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Merit Medical Systems worth $15,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

