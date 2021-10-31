Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) EVP Sells $1,436,984.32 in Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE MTH opened at $108.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.73. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth $367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 24.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,924,000 after purchasing an additional 38,923 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth $379,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 34.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

