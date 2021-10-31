Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) EVP Sells $1,436,984.32 in Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE MTH opened at $108.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.73. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $120.19.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.38.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
