M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 89,163 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 89,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,852,000 after purchasing an additional 73,768 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 234,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

